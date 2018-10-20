The drought is over.
Just as Texas needed all the rain following a dry summer, Shoemaker needed a win, and they got just that on Friday night, emphatically ending a 27-game losing streak with a 47-10 win over Waco at Leo Buckley Stadium led by senior quarterback Mark Walker.
It was the first win at Shoemaker for second-year head coach Toby Foreman, who wasn’t around for the first 11 losses in the streak.
The rain was coming down at kickoff and the Grey Wolves failed to make anything happen in their first possession. Shoemaker went to punt on fourth down when the ball slipped through Tristan Clay’s hand.
Clay recovered but was taken down by the Lions defense before he could kick the ball away and Waco (1-6, 0-5 12-56A) started its first possession of the game on the Shoemaker 38-yard line.
The Grey Wolves defense held and Waco settled for a 19-yard field goal that gave the Lions their only lead of the game, 3-0 with just over seven minutes left in the quarter.
As the rain lifted, Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) took control after the Lions fumbled a snap and Grey Wolves senior Zion Carter-Bryant recovered the ball on Waco’s 36.
Walker inched the offense toward the goal with handoffs to sophomore running back Ka’Jari Herrera and senior Nykebian McCoy on consecutive plays to put Shoemaker on the Lions 33.
He then handed the ball off to Herrera once more and the young running back broke through the defense straight up the middle for a touchdown. Shoemaker went for the 2-point conversion and Walker found senior Claude Williams wide open in the end zone and the Wolves took an 8-3 lead.
Walker took matters into his own hands in the second quarter, leading a 13-play drive that put Shoemaker in sight of the end zone.
The senior quarterback then faked a handoff to Monaray Baldwin and ran up the left sideline for a 12-yard touchdown to push the Wolves further ahead, 15-3.
Waco responded with a 26-yard touchdown from Randy Carpenter and came within five point of the Wolves.
Walker came back on the next possession with a seven-play drive that resulted in another 12-yard touchdown from the quarterback and Shoemaker held a 22-10 lead at the half.
The second half started off just as well for the Grey Wolves as they added touchdowns from Herrera and De’Andre Exford and led the Lions 34-10 to start the last 12 minutes.
Shoemaker showed no signs of slowing down as sophomore running back Devin Brown added a touchdown of his own to start the fourth quarter, putting the Grey Wolves ahead 41-10.
Senior Jaylin Dixon capped the Shoemaker scoring, running in a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the exclamation point.
The Lions return home to face Temple at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the Grey Wolves head to Panther Stadium next week to face Waco Midway on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SHOEMAKER LOSING STREAK ENDS AT 27
Nov. 21, 2015
- North Mesquite 14, Shoemaker 13
2016
- Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 23, Shoemaker 14
- College Station 61, Shoemaker 14
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 44, Shoemaker 7
- San Angelo Central 53, Shoemaker 13
- Ellison 24, Shoemaker 21
- Copperas Cove 43, Shoemaker 7
- Harker Heights 35, Shoemaker 10
- Killeen 16, Shoemaker 13
- Belton 56, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 52, Shoemaker 7
2017
- Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 24, Shoemaker 12
- College Station 49, Shoemaker 10
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Shoemaker 6
- San Angelo Central 52, Shoemaker 42
- Ellison 23, Shoemaker 20
- Copperas Cove 26, Shoemaker 12
- Harker Heights 14, Shoemaker 7
- Killeen 17, Shoemaker 10
- Belton 35, Shoemaker 12
- Waco Midway 63, Shoemaker 21
2018
- San Angelo Central 19, Shoemaker 7
- Midlothian 36, Shoemaker 7
- Temple 42, Shoemaker 6
- Belton 42, Shoemaker 20
- Killeen 25, Shoemaker 21
- Ellison 24, Shoemaker 13
Oct. 19, 2018 - Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 38, Killeen 20
- Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
- Temple 42, Ellison 18
- BYE: Copperas Cove
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Belton (5-2, 4-1) at Ellison (3-5, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights (1-7, 1-5) at Copperas Cove (4-3, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) at Waco Midway (5-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Temple (7-0, 5-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.