Shamaryah Duncan led Waco Midway with 14 points and the Pantherettes reclaimed the District 12-6A lead and clinched a playoff spot with a 49-32 win at Shoemaker on Tuesday.
Midway (20-12, 11-3 12-6A) entered the night a half game behind 12-6A leader Harker Heights, but moved a half game in front when the Lady Knights lost at home to Copperas Cove 58-53 in overtime.
Duncan made three 3-pointers for Midway.
Shoemaker’s Alexa Velasquez found her comfort beyond the perimeter and dropped nothing but 3-pointers as the Lady Grey Wolves attemped to rally from a 19-point deficit.
The Lady Wolves (3-23, 0-13) trailed by just two points after the first eight minutes, 7-5.
Midway posted 15 points in the second quarter and held Shoemaker to four for a 22-9 lead at the break.
Velasquez dropped in two of her six 3-pointers and a pair of free throws at the start of the second half.
She added an assist to Thresa Graves for a basket that brought the Lady Wolves within 12 in the middle of the third quarter.
But the Pantherettes closed out the period with an 8-0 run. Velasquez went down with an apparent ankle injury with three seconds left in the period as the Lady Wolves trailed 41-21.
Velasquez returned with six minutes left and quickly capped off a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer.
The Pantherettes return home to face Temple on Friday while the Lady Wolves head to Copperas Cove.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 55, Ellison 40
- Copperas Cove 58, Harker Heights 53, OT
- Temple 52, Waco 30
- Waco Midway 49, Shoemaker 32
