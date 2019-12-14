TEMPLE — Temple senior Wilashia Burleson had just three of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. Those three were about as useful as could be, though.
With the Tem-Cats’ double-digit lead down to three early in the final period, Burleson snared an offensive rebound, made the putback while being fouled and converted the ensuing free throw during a key sequence that stemmed the tide of Shoemaker’s rally, and Temple held on for a 51-45 District 12-6A victory Friday night at Wildcat Gym.
“It always feels good to get a win especially in the tough district we’re in,” said Tem-Cats’ coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose squad evened its league record at 1-1 and improved to 11-5 overall.
Burleson’s three-point play pushed Temple’s advantage to 44-38 at the 6:00 mark of the final period after Jamesha Reese’s three-point play pulled the Lady Grey Wolves (7-10, 1-1) within 41-38 and nearly all the way back from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Shoemaker, however, didn’t get any closer during a rough-and-tumble fourth in which each side posted 10 points.
“It’s a very competitive district. So you have to come out every night ready to fight for a win, because anybody can get a win,” Shoemaker coach Michelle Alderson said. “We missed a couple shots right there in the end, got a little flat defensively and got in a lot of foul trouble, and that made a big difference in the game. But, all together, I think they play hard, they played to the end and they held their composure, and I’m still proud of them. And we still have Round 2. (Temple) has to come to the Shoe.”
Taliyah Johnson complemented Burleson’s 22 with seven points for Temple, which also got six points and five rebounds from Aaliyah Thomas and five points and seven boards from Nyteria Colbert among eight players who posted at least a point.
Reese paced Shoemaker with 13. Novotny Smith and Amaya Coakley each chipped in seven.
Burleson posted 15 of her output in the first half when Temple led 14-9 after one quarter then went up by 10 for the first time on Thomas’ 3-pointer 1:14 before the break. Buckets by Burleson and Haleigh Johnson boosted the Tem-Cats’ in front 30-18 heading into the locker room.
“(Burleson) being aggressive, us moving on defense and ball movement,” Colbert described as Temple’s recipe for success during the first half.
Temple’s advantage still was 10, 37-27, with about 3 minutes to play in the third, but the Lady Grey Wolves outscored the hosts 8-4 down the stretch for a more manageable 41-35 climb entering the last stanza.
The surge all but ended with Reese’s layup and free throw as Temple did enough to stave off Shoemaker the rest of the way.
“We just have to do a better job of coming out of halftime and capitalizing on those first two minutes of that third quarter,” said LeBlanc, who will next lead the Tem-Cats into Belton on Tuesday. “Turnovers are killing us right now. We just have to learn how to not settle at halftime and come out with that same intensity. I thought we did OK offensively. At times, we allowed them to speed us up when we didn’t need to be sped up. So, that’s what we have to get better at.”
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
- Copperas Cove 43, Killeen 30
- Ellison 47, No. 10 Waco Midway 44
- No. 19 Harker Heights 48, Belton 15
- Temple 51, Shoemaker 45
- BYE: Waco
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison (3-0)
Harker Heights (3-0)
Copperas Cove (2-1)
Waco Midway (2-1)
Shoemaker (1-1)
Temple (1-1)
Waco (0-2)
Belton (0-3)
Killeen (0-3)
