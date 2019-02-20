WAXAHACHIE — There was no deja vu for the 17th-ranked Shoemaker Grey Wolves on Tuesday night.
Senior star forward J’Wan Roberts made sure of that.
Roberts posted a game-high 30 points, along with five rebounds and two blocks, to lead the Wolves to a 67-49 win over Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs at Waxahachie High School.
No stranger to the playoffs, Shoemaker (31-5) had no intention of taking another bi-district loss like the one-point, double-overtime setback it suffered last season against Duncanville.
Both teams came into the matchup with veteran squads. The Grey Wolves had 10 returning players from last season’s playoff team while the Hawks had nine seniors leading their team.
Roberts, a Houston signee, scored 12 straight points to open the second half for Shoemaker.
Although the Grey Wolves led the entire game, the Hawks battled back throughout and trailed 43-35 heading into the last eight minutes.
Shoemaker was determined to keep the game from heading anywhere near overtime with 10 points from Roberts, five from junior Nasir Kirk and seven from Ta’veon Sevaaetasi in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves took off early with a 6-2 run to start the game before the Hawks found comfort beyond the arc and got consecutive 3s from Harrison Coleman and Vaydin Maldonado.
Rockwall-Heath pulled within a point of the Grey Wolves with 10 seconds left in the opening period, but Kirk dropped in a 3-pointer of his own to close out the first quarter and give Shoemaker a 17-13 lead.
Despite Kameron Pruitt scoring 14 points and Chandler Dickinson 11 for the Hawks, Rockwall-Heath could never come within reach of Shoemaker.
Kirk finished with 11 points for the Grey Wolves while Sevaaetasi dropped in 10. Jalen Childs and Romeo Postell each added eight points for Shoemaker.
The bi-district champions will next face fifth-ranked Allen (33-3) in the area round of the playoffs this weekend.
TUESDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A bi-district
- Ellison 47, Longview 43
- Shoemaker 67, Rockwall-Heath 49
Class 4A bi-district
- Salado 66, Wimberley 55
