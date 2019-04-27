WACO — The Lady Grey Wolves season came to a rough end.
Shoemaker’s perseverance held through two games, but the Lady Wolves failed to catch up to District 11-6A champion Rockwall and were eliminated from the playoffs with a 21-2 loss Friday night in the second game of a doubleheader sweep.
Rockwall won the opening game 14-0.
Inclement weather delayed the best-of-three series that was originally slated to begin Wednesday at the Waco ISD athletic complex.
Shoemaker came into the matchup without senior shortstop Tamera Johnson. Freshman Madelyn Morua filled in for her.
Lady Wolves’ sophomore Madalyne Martinez held Rockwall to one run in the top of the first inning of the opener.
The Lady Jackets capitalized on Shoemaker errors to run up a 14-0 win in five
innings.
Martinez finished the game with three strikeouts, and allowed five hits and three walks. Rockwall’s Lexi Coward threw a complete game with five strikeouts, and allowed just one hit and five walks.
The Lady Wolves tried a different approach with their lineup in the second game, but Rockwall posted 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Shoemaker began to chip away at the Lady Jackets as Morua — who took the circle in the second game — had a base hit and scored on a wild pitch.
Rockwall freshman Ashley Minor started in the circle for the Lady Jackets in the second game and walked Yasmine Comacho, which brought home Alianis Corujo to make the score 11-2.
But the Lady Jackets (24-10) added 10 more runs the rest of the way, finishing Shoemaker’s first postseason appearance in 10 years.
Shoemaker finished the season 12-13.
FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Belton 12, Mesquite Horn 2, 5 innings (Belton wins series 2-0)
- Rockwall 14, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
- Rockwall 21, Shoemaker 2, 5 innings (Rockwall wins series 2-0)
Class 4A bi-district
- Venus 4, Gatesville 2, Venus advances
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.