Waco Midway swept Shoemaker 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday at Shoemaker.
The loss stings for Shoemaker, which was hoping to win out and sneak its way back into the top four of the 12-6A standings.
While the Lady Grey Wolves were plagued by inconsistencies and unforced errors, there were positives to take away from the loss.
The Lady Grey Wolves showed moxie in the second set. Trailing 5-2 early, they got a kill by Emijah Spencer that sparked the team. After that point, Shoemaker tallied eight more points to make it 11-5. During the streak, the Lady Grey Wolves received great offensive and defensive plays with a kill by Alexia Wilkinson and two blocks by Wilkinson.
Offensively, Wilkinson and Spencer provided the most attack points as both recorded seven kills. Spencer also added an ace.
While it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard, the Lady Grey Wolves did a great job with block attempts. Many stayed in play, but they still did a great job sending them back. Wilkinson was credited with blocks.
Coach Merdith Shaw-Moore saw positives on the offensive end.
“I saw some things that we had been working on in practice that they used and executed on the floor tonight, and it worked,” she said.
“We had some plays and different things that we worked on, and when we did them, they worked,” Shaw-Moore said.
Shaw-Moore also said she was pleased with the effort of her girls and that every loss is a lesson, and there were some things they can learn from tonight that they can apply in their remaining games.
Shoemaker dropped to 5-8 in 12-6A and will look to bounce back when it plays at Ellison on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Midway (11-1 12-6A) will host Copperas Cove on Friday in a battle for the district lead.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- No. 11 Copperas Cove def. Harker Heights 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
- Ellison def. Belton 25-20, 25-17, 27-25
- Temple def. Waco 25-11, 25-10, 25-10
- Waco Midway def. Shoemaker 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
- No. 11 Copperas Cove at Waco Midway, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Waco, 5:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Temple at Killeen, 5:30 p.m.
