The Grey Wolves are out to finish what they started.
With the second round of District 12-6A play underway, Shoemaker (24-5) sits alone at the top of the standings with a 9-1 record after taking a 64-42 win over Killeen (10-15, 3-6 12-6A) on Friday night.
The 18th-ranked Wolves’ only loss in league play was against Ellison, 70-60, on Dec. 14. On Tuesday, Shoemaker will have the chance to redeem itself at home against the Eagles.
And while they’ve taken wins over every other district opponent, Shoemaker still has a long road ahead if they want to claim the district championship.
“It’s hard, it’s very hard,” said Grey Wolves coach Brandon Gilbert of keeping his team continuously focused. “But I like how the guys stepped up (Friday).
“We had a rough two days of practice and I was excited to see how we played in the first half because usually our practices mirror how we play in the game.”
In past weeks, Shoemaker usually gets off to a slow start before coming out of the halftime break with a strong finish, but it was a different story Friday night.
Romeo Postell got things going for the Wolves’ offense in the first quarter before J’Wan Roberts and Ta’veon Sevaaetasi quickly followed suit.
Shoemaker took off on a 10-1 run in the first five minutes, forcing the Roos to use two early timeouts in order to regroup.
The Wolves added another eight points on the board and held Killeen to just three free throws at the end of the first quarter.
“I came out here expecting the worst today,” Gilbert said of his players. “But they came out and showed me something different, so I’m proud of them.”
The Wolves built a 36-16 halftime lead, led by Jalen Childs’ 10 points.
“We’ve focused on how we prepare for practice every day,” noted Gilbert about the shift in his team’s game energy. “I’ve been telling these guys that the way they start off in practice reflects how they have been playing.
“I’ve been making it a point to ensure that we do better at that.”
That change in focus never wavered as the Wolves scored 28 points in the second half to solidify the win.
Childs led Shoemaker with 22 points, and Sevaaetasi added 13.
“The word right now for us is finish,” said Gilbert. “Finishing around the basket, finishing out ball games; we have to do a better job of starting and finishing.
“In the middle, we play well, second and third quarters, but the start and the finish we have to get better at.”
