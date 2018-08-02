The Future Grey Wolves Football Camp gave 45 incoming freshmen a crash course in the process of joining the Shoemaker High School football team this week.
Head coach Toby Foreman created the camp in order to give those coming into high school the opportunity to learn the process of being on the team before two-a-day practices start Aug. 13.
“It also gives us a visual on them and to make sure all their paperwork and physical is in before the season begins,” Foreman added.
This year’s group had more linemen than in past years, which Foreman believes can add depth to the Grey Wolves’ roster over the next four years.
“Last year we had a lot more skill guys,” Foreman noted. “This group has a bit of everything, but definitely a lot more lineman.”
Shoemaker football coaches were out Wednesday and Thursday mornings to instruct the athletes on the proper footwork and techniques for every position — from running backs to defensive linemen and even quarterbacks.
Foreman looks at this “rookie” camp as a chance for the new, younger players to get an introduction to what the season workouts will consist of.
The Grey Wolves also conduct a Wolf Pack Football Summer Camp for middle school students, which allows the coaches to work with some athletes as they grow and develop their skills.
“That’s the best part, honestly,” Foreman said.
