Heading into Friday night’s season finale against Harker Heights, the Shoemaker Grey Wolves had already shown tangible progress with a young roster after consecutive winless seasons.
But before head coach Toby Foreman and the Grey Wolves turned their focus to the future, they wanted to send the 23 seniors off in style.
And they did, scoring the final 35 points in a 35-14 win over the Knights for their first multiple-win season in three years.
“I told the seniors all week, the underclassmen and the coaches are going to send you off the right way,” said Foreman. “And I wanted the seniors to propel our underclassmen into the future the right way, and they both did that tonight.”
It was a bumpy start as Harker Heights posted 14 unanswered points in the first quarter.
“I just knew early we were going to be in a dogfight,” said senior wide receiver Claude Williams.
“But I told the offense we’ve got to keep fighting and we’ve got to keep moving the chains.”
Senior quarterback Mark Walker found a tightly covered Williams, who made a one-handed grab for a touchdown to start the second quarter and put Shoemaker on the board.
The offense kept moving the chains as Walker strung together a 14-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions.
Walker completed the drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin to tie the score 14-14 at the half.
“I told them at halftime, ‘You better pick it up or you’re not going to like how this game ends,’” Foreman said. “ I told them, ‘This is the last time you’re going to be together in a room as a team,’ and I wasn’t lying.”
The speech worked as the Grey Wolves came out and opened the second half with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Williams to give Shoemaker its first lead.
Shoemaker then capitalized on a Knights fumble on the kickoff return and recovered the ball at the Heights 13.
Walker handed off to sophomore receiver De’Andre Exford, who ran straight into the end zone and Shoemaker led 29-14 heading into the final quarter.
It all came to a happy end for Shoemaker as Baldwin added another touchdown up the left sideline in the middle of the fourth quarter to cap off the victory.
“At the end of the day we ended on a high note,” said Foreman. “We have 36 kids who played in this game tonight who will be back next year.
“And of those 36, 18 were sophomores, so they’ll be back for two years.”
Of the 19 seniors who were dressed for the game, three were on the sidelines because of injuries, 12 have been playing for the Grey Wolves since they were freshmen.
“They never quit, they never gave up, they believed in their school, their community and their teammates,” said Foreman. “And that’s what makes their team special.”
Senior receiver Tiji Paul attributed much of the on-field success this season to his young teammates.
“After last year, after everything we had been going through, it was just the best feeling ever,” said Paul. “I feel that the younger classmen really helped a lot, so to send them into the offseason like this and for them to send us off with this win, it’s actually great.”
As the team gathered near the student section to celebrate with the school chant, not a dry eye was on the sideline.
“My emotions got really high,” said Walker, choking up after the game. “These have been my brothers since like eighth grade and now we’re going our different ways.
“It’s getting sad right now.”
Williams and Walker agreed that the final matchup at Leo Buckley Stadium will always stand out above the rest in their memories.
“This game I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” added Walker.
For Paul, the interception he had against Copperas Cove the previous week is his favorite.
“It’ll be the best memory ever,” said Paul. “It was a nice pick.”
Senior defensive lineman Mike Santos-Adames, who moved away from his family in Germany to play football in Texas, said the homecoming game against Killeen, when the Wolves blew a late lead and lost their 26th in a row, will always stick with him.
“That one was real emotional for us,” Santos-Adames said. “We all knew we tried really hard and I truly think that’s when the team played their best.”
Paul is satisfied walking away from his final high school game knowing the team’s future is in good hands.
“I really feel like they’re the best,” said Paul of his younger teammates. “They just need to be themselves and play the way they’re supposed to play.”
Santos-Adames left a warning for District 12-6A:
“Just watch out for Shoemaker next year.”
