Former Shoemaker volleyball players returned to teach the game to the next generation of Lady Grey Wolves.
Volleyball head coach Meredith Shaw-Moore holds this camp every year but this summer’s camp was led by five of her former players.
Four years after graduating, Aria Price returned to the Wolf Den. In 2014, Price was selected to the District 8-5A First Team and signed to play for Coastal Bend College.
Brittany Johnson and Kiarra Corbin, both recent graduates, started their summer helping lead the camp of mostly fifth- to eighth-graders before leaving for college in late July.
Taylor Askew, Class of 2016, not only came back to help give back to the community but brought along her teammate from Southwestern College who wanted to help give back when she heard.
Cherith Hicks, a junior at Shoemaker, found out about the camp while attending summer workouts at the field house and decided to volunteer.
“I had quite a turnout this year,” said Shaw-Moore, who noted that about 50 campers attended the sessions that started Tuesday.
Although it was a camp created for those interested in learning the fundamentals for students going into junior high, Moore welcomed a few younger campers who showed real interest in learning.
“I don’t like turning them away,” she said. “So the youngest was in first grade.”
Campers learned basics such as warm-up drills, passing and blocking.
The Lady Grey Wolves concluded the camp Thursday by hosting a tournament.
And while she’s still playing for Shoemaker, Hicks led her young team to victory over the other five teams.
