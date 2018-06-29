Former Shoemaker star and free agent defensive tackle Roy Miller III announced on a social media post Friday night that he is officially retiring from the NFL.
Miller, a nine-year veteran, played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season but was released in November, two days after being arrested on a domestic battery charge in Jacksonville, Florida. He was facing a six-game suspension from the NFL.
Earlier Friday, a TMZ Sports report, based on court documents, said Miller, 30, chased his estranged wife, Nicole Miller, into her SUV and then ripped off the door handle in a custody dispute Tuesday. Nicole has filed for divorce.
“I have made mistakes but I am not who this person is playing me out to be,” Miller wrote in his retirement post.
“My only intention from this point forward is to try and give my children the best chance at normalcy.
“I will always miss the game but I rest assured knowing that I gave it my all”
Miller played four seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 119 games and started 84. He had eight sacks and 252 tackles in his career.
After Shoemaker, Miller starred at the University of Texas and was a third-round draft pick, No. 81 overall, by Tampa Bay in 2009.
Miller, who was in Killeen last weekend for an annual youth football camp he helped start, closed his post by saying “I am literally in tears as I write this”
