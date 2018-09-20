The Grey Wolves look to get their first win as they open up District 12-6A play at home against Temple tonight.
Shoemaker (0-2) is coming off a bye week following a 36-7 loss in its home opener against Midlothian.
The Grey Wolves’ trailed 8-7 at halftime before allowing 28 unanswered points after the break.
“We’ve got to do a better job blocking, both on the interior and exterior,” Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman said, “because clearly we’re not. Defensively, I think this year we’ve played six and a half quarters of real good defense.”
Foreman went into the early season break with plans for his team to brush up on one main thing — blocking.
Shoemaker knows, however, its offense has to go out and capitalize on every opportunity they can while on offense.
“We played a quarter and a half where I think the offense goes three and out,” Foreman said, “and that doesn’t take any real time off the clock. And that puts you in bad spots.
“But that thing just kind of happens.”
The Wildcats (3-0) are adjusting to moving from Class 5A to Class 6A following the recent realignment that moved Temple back into area competition.
They opened up district with a 45-0 victory at home against Harker Heights on Friday.
Temple is returning players with varsity experience on both sides of the
ball, including defensive back Monto President, who leads the secondary, as well as running backs Anthony Jackson, a junior, and senior De’Jon Overton.
All three of the Wildcats’ wins have come at home, but they’ll hit the road tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
If Shoemaker wins at Leo Buckley Stadium tonight, it will break the Grey Wolves’ 23-game losing streak.
