Attention to detail can make all the difference.
Shoemaker head coach Brandon Gilbert preached the lesson to his team Tuesday night as they trailed Killeen 34-27 at halftime.
“It was a rivalry, district game,” he said, “and all these kids know each other.
“You put in the game plan sometimes and try to get your guys to execute it.”
Often, however, the toughest battle for any team is not on the court but within the players’ heads.
“They think they know what they’re supposed to do instead of listening to what the coaches are telling them to do,” Gilbert said. “I think that’s what happened in the first half.”
In his second year leading the Grey Wolves, Gilbert admittedly had some concerns with his team trailing at the break after struggling to execute.
“The attention to detail needed in these rivalry games and these Killeen-area games is very tough to get through to your kids sometimes,” he said.
But the message finally made sense for the Grey Wolves.
“We just got more focused and listened to the game plan coming out of halftime,” Shoemaker senior guard Jalen Childs said. “We made
our defense our offense and started making shots.”
The halftime adjustments helped fuel Shoemaker to post 28 points in the third quarter with 15 coming from Childs, who made five 3-pointers.
“Childs’ confidence in himself is super high,” Gilbert said. “He feels that if nobody else can do it, he can.
“The confidence helps sometimes and it hurts you at other times, but if it was going to be anybody who turned it on in the second half, it was going to be him, because he really trusts himself and his own abilities.”
The rest of the Grey Wolves followed suit, and Killeen could not find a way to contend.
J’Wan Roberts added eight points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of dunks, and Shoemaker took the 76-61 victory.
Childs led the way offensively for the Grey Wolves with 22 points, while Roberts had 19 points, and senior Romeo Postell posted 10 points.
Shoemaker travels to Ellison on Friday to face the Eagles, who are 11-4 overall and 1-1 in District 12-6A after beating Harker Heights 56-40 on Tuesday.
