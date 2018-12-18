Trinity Smith ignited the Lady Grey Wolves’ offense at the start of the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Waco in a 47-35 home loss Tuesday night.
Shoemaker fell to 0-5 in the District 12-6A standings with a the loss to Waco.
“Keep fighting,” was the Shoemaker (3-13, 0-5) motto heading into the final eight minutes of play and Smith led the fight with back-to-back jump shots that sent the Lady Grey Wolves on a run of eight consecutive points.
Waco (4-11, 1-4) used its first timeout of the game, then sent Emi’jah Spencer to the foul line twice. She made both pairs of free throws to pull Shoemaker within seven points of the Lady Lions.
The fire fizzled out as the Lady Grey Wolves sent Montierra Warren to the line six times in the last three minutes of the game.
Warren led the Waco offense and quickly distanced the Lady Lions once more as they took their first district win.
With Shoemaker unable to find a way to slow down or stop Warren, Waco relied heavily on the young guard who posted a team-high 25 points.
Spencer led Shoemaker with 10 points, and Novotny Smith posted eight, including a 3 in the final seconds.
The Lady Lions host Temple on Friday before the winter break and open district play in Belton at the start of 2019.
Shoemaker heads to Waco on Friday to face Midway before the holiday break and will start the new year hosting Copperas Cove on Jan. 2.
WACO 47, SHOEMAKER 35
Waco (47)
Coleman 2, Warren 25, Davis 2, McQuirter 7, Trueheart 8, Shaw 1, King 2.
Shoemaker (35)
Giltug 3, Galloway 2, Smith 6, Graves 2, Spencer 10, Smith 8, Banner 4.
Waco 13 6 9 19—47
Shoemaker 4 5 6 20—35
3-Point Goals—Waco 5 (McQuirter 2, Trueheart 2, Warren), Shoemaker 2 (Giltug, Smith). Free throws—Waco 12-26, Shoemaker 12-20. Fouled Out—King, Spencer. Total Fouls—Waco 15, Shoemaker 20. Technicals—None.
Records—Waco 4-11, 1-4 12-6A; Shoemaker 3-13, 0-5.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 52, Temple 34
- Harker Heights 67, Waco Midway 58
- Killeen 38, Belton 36
- Waco 47, Shoemaker 35
