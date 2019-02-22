A loss on the court doesn’t sit well with the Grey Wolves, but it motivates them to bounce back stronger.
Shoemaker’s season came to an end last February in the first round of the postseason with a double-overtime loss to Duncanville.
“Last year, in the playoffs, we lost 61-60 to a team that wasn’t better than us,” Grey Wolves forward J’Wan Roberts said at the start of his senior season. “We’ve got to move on from that and benefit from it in order to go deeper in the playoffs.”
Roberts hasn’t forgotten that loss but has grown from the experience as he dropped 30 points for Shoemaker in a 67-49 bi-district victory over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday night.
“When you have nine seniors, they don’t want to go home,” Shoemaker head coach Brandon Gilbert said. “That was the biggest thing about it — all of them kept playing for something, kept fighting, kept digging.
“I think after going through what they went through last year and them not wanting it to end again in the first round this year was a big part of it.”
For senior guard Romeo Postell, his parents never let him forget the feeling of defeat with a gift.
“They made me a shirt and it says, ‘61-60. What will you do?’” Postell said last November. “That pushed me to work harder in the offseason so that when the time comes again like that, we’ll be ready.”
Postell was prepared for every opportunity to contribute as he was the first to drop a bucket for the Grey Wolves and put them on the scoreboard to open up the game against the Hawks.
The senior finished with eight points, two rebounds and an assist.
Nasir Kirk got things going for Shoemaker from the outside as he went 2 for 2 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, including the buzzer-beater that extended the Grey Wolves’ lead 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Kirk admitted he put extra time in the gym over the summer, hoisting up 500 shots a day.
“My coach and I started getting up here at 5:50 every morning so I can be beneficial to my team,” the junior said back in November, “so I can help more.”
Kirk finished with 11 points and two assists in the bi-district victory.
And while Roberts, who signed to play for Houston at the start of the season, got the crowd going early with dunks, the 6-foot-7 forward put on a show in the second half.
The senior came out of the halftime break with 12 unanswered points.
“I proud of the way he finished,” Gilbert said. “He played a whole lot better that second half.
“That’s what I expect out of J’Wan every game. He needs to be a leader, and if we’re going to make a run, he needs to play like the special kid that he is.”
Roberts recorded 23 of his game-high 30 points in the second half.
“I improved my shooting,” Roberts said, “because last year I hardly took any shots
“I knew that if I can score down low when I need to and improve my shot, it would help my open up my game a bit to score more in a variety of ways.”
Shoemaker advanced to face fifth-ranked Allen at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Italy High School.
The Eagles are also the defending Class 6A State Champions.
Although Gilbert is in his second season leading the Grey Wolves, Shoemaker is no stranger to playoff appearances and have faced Allen once before.
Shoemaker has made eight playoff runs since opening as a high school in 2000.
The Grey Wolves’ first postseason appearance came in 2003 as a Class 4A program. Shoemaker advanced to the regional quarterfinals before facing Ellison for a third time that season, in which the Eagles won.
The following year, the Grey Wolves took a bi-district win before taking a loss to Beaumont Ozen in the area round.
In 2006, Shoemaker was realigned to Class 5A, and although the Grey Wolves made the playoffs, they were eliminated in the first round with a loss against Klein Forest.
Shoemaker returned to the playoffs in 2014 but lost to Grand Prairie in the bi-district round.
Realignment moved the Grey Wolves up once more to Class 6A in the 2014-2015 season, and Shoemaker took a bi-district win before falling to Irving MacArthur in the second round.
The following season, the Grey Wolves made the longest playoff run in school history as they advanced to the regional semifinals, where they lost to Atascocita.
Shoemaker first faced Allen in the regional quarterfinals of the 2017 postseason, and the Eagles came out on top.
Come Friday night, Shoemaker has the chance to make history as they go head-to-head with Allen once again.
“There’s no other way to do it I don’t think,” Gilbert said. “If you really want to leave a legacy at the school, it’s easy when you get to say, ‘Hey, we beat the defending state champions,’ on your route to get where you want to go.”
