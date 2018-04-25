After qualifying for the area track and field meet by taking first place in the shot put with a heave measuring 41 feet, 2.75 inches at the District 8-6A meet, Shoemaker sophomore Cherith Hicks was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of April 23.
How did you first get into shot put?
“Well, my older sister threw, and also I play volleyball and basketball, and I needed another sport to stay in shape. I used to run, but then one of my coaches said, ‘I think you should try throwing.’ I said, I don’t know. But she encouraged me to come out and try it. I got first place at the meet, and ever since then, I kept throwing.”
What is your favorite part of the shot put?
“In shot put, you have to focus on staying low and exploding with your legs and hips. My coaches have worked a lot with my explosion in my legs. Coming back from a leg injury, and the fact that I get to use the energy from my legs, that’s the best part.”
Do you have any hobbies outside of athletics that most people wouldn’t know about?
“I’m a bookie. I read so much it’s insane. You’ll catch my nose in a book probably nine times out of 10.”
Any there any particular books right now that you’re into?
“John Green has a new book, but the one that I just finished reading by him — An Abundance of Catherine — that book was really good, and he’s one of my favorite authors. Sharon M. Draper is also one of my favorite authors.”
What does competing for Shoemaker mean to you?
“Well, considering that they support me so much in everything that I do, it makes me want to go out there and represent them well. Representing them well means going out and competing well, so with them having a strong fan base, it helps me go out there and perform to the best of my abilities.”
