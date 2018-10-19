Shoemaker looks to end its 27-game losing streak tonight against Waco at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The last time Shoemaker (0-6, 0-4 District 12-6A) was the home team, they quickly took a 14-11 halftime lead over Killeen before falling 25-21 to the Kangaroos.
Mark Walker started for the Grey Wolves against Killeen and completed 16 of 25 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The senior also ran for 28 yards on 13 carries.
Shoemaker lost to Ellison 24-13 last week.
Jaylin Dixon started under center for the Grey Wolves against the Eagles and completed 5 of 12 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. The senior also added 95 yards on 12 carries.
“If we had come out with half the enthusiasm as the previous week,” Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman said, “I believe the outcome would have been different.
“But the morale is up, because we still have an opportunity, mathematically, to get into the playoffs.”
The Lions enter the game 0-4 in district after losing 36-17 at home against Harker Heights last week.
“We got to clean up the little mistakes on special teams, offensively and defensively,” Foreman said.
The Grey Wolves’ last win came in the first round of the 2015 playoffs when they beat Sachse 10-7.
Shoemaker then lost on Nov. 21 in the area round, falling to North Mesquite 14-13 to begin its current losing streak.
