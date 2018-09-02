Shoemaker senior basketball forward J’Wan Roberts has committed to the University of Houston.
Roberts posted the news on his Twitter account Sunday, two days after visiting the school.
“From the first day I got here on the visit, I just had that good feeling when I stepped on campus,” Roberts told Houston’s KRIV-TV. “I knew this would be a life decision. I said, ‘Why waste time and procrastinate.’”
Roberts, 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 19 senior in Texas by the 247Sports recruiting website. He has received several offers, including St. John’s and Texas A&M.
Roberts was the District 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.