Shoemaker faced off against Midlothian in the Grey Wolves’ home opener at Leo Buckley Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m.
While Shoemaker found itself tied 7-7 with San Angelo Central for most of the third quarter last week on the road, a late drive led the Bobcats to a 19-7 victory.
The Panthers enter tonight coming off a 50-0 shutout against Carrollton Creekview in their season opener.
With the District 12-6A schedule on the horizon, beginning next week, Shoemaker will be tested by Midlothian.
The Grey Wolves are a young team, but head coach Toby Foreman is confident in his athletes’ abilities and the progress they have made in agility and footwork.
Despite lacking a wealth of varsity experience, Foreman sees the 22 upperclassman on his roster stepping up to lead the pack.
Fortunately for the Grey Wolves, they have senior defensive back Tiji Paul and junior Devin Owens back to guide the defense. Paul recorded three interceptions last season, and Owens had five interceptions and 35 tackles.
Shoemaker junior Jalen Guillory also brings varsity experience at defensive end, outside linebacker and safety after being moved up to varsity late last season.
Guillory recorded five tackles and a sack during the spring game.
The Grey Wolves have a bye next week before starting district at home Sept. 20 against Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.