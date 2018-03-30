WACO — In their first playoff appearance in school history, the Shoemaker Grey Wolves (8-10-2)
fell to the Grand Prairie Gophers (17-3-4) 4-0 at Waco ISD Stadium.
Grand Prairie spent a majority of the first half playing inside the Shoemaker box. Grey Wolves goalkeeper Everett Estell had his hands full as the Gophers sent 19 shots his direction during the first half.
The Grey Wolves’ defense held strong a majority of the game but fatigue took hold of them in the end.
“We got tired and they didn’t, I have to admit that,” said Shoemaker head coach Greg Jordan. “We came out with 14 players, and we were missing a few for various reasons, but fatigue was probably a factor in the end.”
The Gophers took the lead inside the 5-minute mark, when Erick Bustos took a pass from the corner and snuck it by Estell.
Shoemaker wasn’t able to win the 50-50 balls, and that was something Jordan was aware of.
“They had a really strong back four, and they stayed in position and won the second ball almost every time,” Jordan said. “We weren’t winning those 50-50 balls at all.
“We might get first touch but second touch was theirs all day.”
Shoemaker came out in the second half down 1-0, and Estell found himself facing a free kick from the Gophers at the 36-minute mark but was able to make a diving save.
The Gophers got on the board for the second time when Jose Carranza drilled a shot from the middle of the box.
“We left a big gap in the middle, and we weren’t recovering well,” Jordan explained. “We played well for 60 minutes of the game, but it just got away from us at the end.”
The Grey Wolves weren’t able to make an adjustment, and they gave up two goals within 30 seconds.
“That was a whole bunch of heads dropping and looking at their toes,” Jordan said. “It was like the gates opened, and we hung our heads, and it took a minute to get our heads back into the game.”
The Grey Wolves will return five starters from this historic team, and they look to build on this momentum as they move forward.
“Hopefully, we can target those weaknesses that we’ve seen and work on those,” Jordan said, “and we come back as a better team next season.”
