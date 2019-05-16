Just as General Robert M. Shoemaker left a legacy, the Grey Wolves and Lady Grey Wolves aim to add their mark at the high school named in his honor.
On Wednesday, several accomplished the task.
Eight Shoemaker athletes signed their letters of intent during a group signing ceremony inside the school’s auditorium.
“It brings me back to the day when I signed,” Foreman said. “It’s a great time, because you work to that point and you achieve a goal of earning a scholarship, and now, it’s time to go to the next level and earn your degree.
“That’s the most important thing -- to earn a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree in whatever field they choose to go into.”
Lady Grey Wolves softball standout Deborah Hamilton signed with Morgan State University.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. “I really didn’t think that I was going to get a scholarship anywhere, because I was travelling all over the place, and nobody seemed to want to take me in.
“But it’s a real blessing to be able to go to Morgan State University.”
La’Chrisa Patrick, a dancer, signed with McLennan Community College, and Nehemiah Brown signed with Texas Lutheran University to compete in both football and track.
“It feels good to know that I don’t have to worry about giving up the dream,” Brown said. “I’ll get the opportunity to play two sports that I love to do, and that’s a blessing.”
Grey Wolves football player Kazziah Douglas also signed a letter of intent, committing to East Texas Baptist University.
“I feel like this is the next big step and chapter in my life,” Douglas said. “I believe hard work pays off, so if I put the work in, keep pressing and never give up, then my time will come.”
In track, Jeremias Serrano and Carlon Rivera committed to Ranger Junior College and Texas Wesleyan, respectively.
Serrano sits atop the Shoemaker record books in the 3,200-meter run and holds the top two spots in the 1,600. Additionally, he holds the school record for 800, and in cross country, he holds the records for the three-mile, 4,850 and 5,000 races.
“I’m glad that I was able to do all that,” Serrano said. “Hopefully, nobody beats them.”
Rivera will compete in the discus at college.
“I’ve put in a lot of work,” he said. “When I started out, I wasn’t the best, and I continued to work, stay after practice and continued to push myself forward and help branch myself ahead of others.
“It means a lot to show that my work produced fruit.”
Lady Grey Wolves libero Nicole Peña signed to play volleyball at Western Nebraska College, and Shoemaker soccer player Kimberly Liker committed to play for the University of Houston at Victoria.
“Their environment was just really nice,” Liker said, “and they invited me to play with the soccer team, and I really enjoyed the people there.”
