The Lady Grey Wolves are a young, hungry team preparing for the remainder of the long District 12-6A race ahead.
“We’re generally young every year,” said Shoemaker coach Central Hicks. “So we’re just going to work from that perspective.
“They’re young and feisty, which I like because they want to learn and they’re excited about the game of soccer.”
The Lady Grey Wolves have stumbled to an 0-3 start to District 12-6A play, but in the short pre-district season, Hicks saw his team come together to help each other grow both on and off the field.
“They have really good team chemistry,” he explained. “The older girls are bringing the younger ones under their wing really well and conversing with them about the game and just about life in general.
“Overall, it seems to be a pretty good mix that’s going on.”
Of that mix, Hicks has seven returning varsity players and of those, he expects to see four-year varsity striker Kimberly Liker lead the pack.
Although rain threatened to wash out the annual season-opening Killeen CenTex Tournament earlier this month, Hicks was grateful the event was able to give his team more chances to play before opening district competition.
“It was one of those things where we were kind of anticipating what was going to happen,” said Hicks of the tournament and heavy rain in the area. “We weren’t sure what the changes were going to be but we knew there were going to be some, so we just talked to the girls beforehand.”
Those changes included amended game times, but Hicks was glad his team was able to play five games, which saw Shoemaker close out the tournament with a 1-0 win over Georgetown Gateway Prep.
Closing out the tournament with a win also helped the Lady Wolves leave with greater confidence in themselves and their abilities.
“It shows them that they can play and that they can play together,” Hicks said. “We’re generally a fast team.
“This tournament showed them that they are able to be fast, to be confident and not wait for the other team to make moves first.”
Shoemaker hosts Belton on Tuesday.
