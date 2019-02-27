WEST — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves weren’t ready to end their season and they battled to stay alive to the final second.
Despite a strong start, No. 17 Shoemaker was eliminated with a 58-57 loss to No. 8 Rockwall on Tuesday night at West High School.
It was the second straight season the Wolves were knocked out of the postseason by a one-point loss.
After multiple turnovers at the end of the third quarter, Shoemaker found itself down 44-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Seniors Ta’veon Sevaaetasi and Jalen Childs fought their way to the basket and defensively held the Yellowjackets to come within a point of Rockwall.
Although Childs’ free throw brought the Wolves within a point, a late foul sent Rockwall’s Will Bartoszek to the line with just three seconds on the clock.
The Yellowjackets guard missed his free throw, but Shoemaker couldn’t grab the rebound and the buzzer sounded, ending Shoemaker’s season.
A sense of deja vu washed over the Wolves as they headed to the locker room knowing they were eliminated from the playoffs last year in similar fashion.
Not ready to end his season in the regional quarterfinals, J’Wan Roberts left it all out on the floor for his team as he finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and an assist.
It looked like anybody’s game in the first half as Roberts was quickly sent to the line and sank the first of his free throw shots to put the Grey Wolves on the board.
The Yellowjackets quickly took the lead with a 3-pointer from Sherman Brashear. Although Rockwall was ahead, the Yellowjackets had three of their players in early foul trouble after the first eight minutes.
Roberts led the Wolves in the first half with 15 points, but it was his four blocks and four rebounds that helped Shoemaker keep the Jackets from grabbing a bigger lead.
Rockwall shot 33 percent from the 3-point line in the first two quarters, but the Wolves kept close the entire way and trailed 29-28 at the break.
The Jackets ended the night shooting 6-for-20 from beyond the arc and were led by senior Samuell Williamson with 23 points.
Shoemaker finished the season at 32-6 and matched the deepest playoff run in school history.
ROCKWALL 58, SHOEMAKER 57
At West High School
No. 8 Rockwall (58)
Grandstaff 9, Wesley 2, Williamson 23, Smith-Njigba 1, Bartoszek 5, Moore 4, Brashear 14.
No. 17 Shoemaker (57)
Roberts 23, Childs 10, McCorvey 4, Sevaaetasi 14, Postell 4, Starling 2.
Rockwall 20 9 15 14—58
Shoemaker 16 12 8 21—57
3-Point Goals—Rockwall 7 (Grandstaff 3, Williamson 2, Brashear 2), Shoemaker 0. Free throws—Rockwall 9-20, Shoemaker 7-13. Fouled Out—Moore, Kirk, Childs. Total Fouls—Rockwall 20, Shoemaker 21. Technicals—None.
Records—Rockwall 30-6, Shoemaker 32-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.