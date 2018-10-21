After taking down the Waco Lions 47-10 on Friday night, the future looks bright for the Grey Wolves.
“It feels pretty good,” said Shoemaker quarterback Mark Walker. “We’ve been losing since 2015, and to beat Waco feels pretty good.
“All the hard work we’ve been putting up in practice finally paid off, but we can’t get too excited. We still have three more games and I’m just trying to finish out my senior year.”
Ending a long winless drought brought out many emotions on the Grey Wolves sideline following the win, and for the seniors, the night was extra special.
“This is the best win, probably ever,” said senior Claude Williams, the wide receiver who had 25 yards on two catches.
The seniors were at the forefront of the offense, with Walker rushing for 54 yards on six carries, including two touchdowns in the first half. He also completed six of 11 passes for 47 yards.
Rain poured down at the start of the game, but the sky started to clear and the game began to shift in the Wolves’ favor when the Lions fumbled the snap, resulting in senior Zion Carter-Bryant recovering on the Waco 36.
“I just made a smart play and dove on the ball,” said Carter-Bryant.
His quick reaction placed Shoemaker in position to score and Walker connected with a wide-open Williams to complete the 2-point conversion as the Grey Wolves led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Jaylin Dixon came in under center late in the game and ran in a 34-yard touchdown for the final Grey Wolves touchdown of the night.
“We just bought in and we just came out and played hard and got the dub,” Williams said after the 47-10 victory. “I feel really good.
“This win just means a lot because I know we work so hard.”
Friday’s victory is also the first for head coach Toby Foreman since he arrived at Shoemaker in early 2017.
“The seniors are leaving a legacy they started when they were freshman with coach (Channon) Hall and it carried over to right now,” said Foreman. “I just know that the fans, their parents, the teachers and the administrators are all proud of these guys because they stuck with it.
“We have about 23 seniors on this team and I’m proud of each and every one of them. We did play 16 sophomores tonight and that’s a good thing because the future is very bright.”
Just how bright?
The Grey Wolves offense was led by sophomore running back De’Andre Exford who had 12 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Close behind was fellow sophomore wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, who ran for 120 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown of his own. He added another 15 yards on two catches.
Sophomore running back Ka’jari Herrera added 83 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.
“The kids deserve it,” Foreman added. “And the community, the school deserves it. Everybody deserves this.
“We usually don’t let the kids stay out on the field this long but they’ve been waiting a year and a half and they definitely deserve it.”
Carter-Bryant believes the win will add fuel to continue on in district for Shoemaker.
“We came all together,” he said of Friday night’s game. “We had a lot of young dudes who were nervous, but we fought back and I think we’re going to be fine for the rest of the season.”
Williams echoed the sentiment as the Grey Wolves head to Waco to face Midway next Friday.
“This is overdue,” he noted. “We should have been winning, but we’re going to keep this momentum going into next week.”
SHOEMAKER LOSING STREAK ENDS AT 27
Nov. 21, 2015
- North Mesquite 14, Shoemaker 13
2016
- Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 23, Shoemaker 14
- College Station 61, Shoemaker 14
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 44, Shoemaker 7
- San Angelo Central 53, Shoemaker 13
- Ellison 24, Shoemaker 21
- Copperas Cove 43, Shoemaker 7
- Harker Heights 35, Shoemaker 10
- Killeen 16, Shoemaker 13
- Belton 56, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 52, Shoemaker 7
2017
- Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 24, Shoemaker 12
- College Station 49, Shoemaker 10
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Shoemaker 6
- San Angelo Central 52, Shoemaker 42
- Ellison 23, Shoemaker 20
- Copperas Cove 26, Shoemaker 12
- Harker Heights 14, Shoemaker 7
- Killeen 17, Shoemaker 10
- Belton 35, Shoemaker 12
- Waco Midway 63, Shoemaker 21
2018
- San Angelo Central 19, Shoemaker 7
- Midlothian 36, Shoemaker 7
- Temple 42, Shoemaker 6
- Belton 42, Shoemaker 20
- Killeen 25, Shoemaker 21
- Ellison 24, Shoemaker 13
Oct. 19, 2018 - Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
