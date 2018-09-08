Midlothian beat Shoemaker 36-7 Friday night behind 100-yard rushers Nolan Samek and Ethan Hill.
Samek carried six times for 111 yards, and Hill rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries.
Midlothian quarterback Austen Thomas added 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Panthers (2-0) never trailed after taking an 8-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 19-yard run by Hill. Thomas added the 2-point conversion.
Thomas and Hill each scored in the third quarter as the Panthers pushed an 8-7 halftime lead to 22-7.
Thomas added another touchdown to start the final quarter and Isaac Houston added a late 10-yard run.
Shoemaker fell to 0-2.
Lightning loomed over Leo Buckley Stadium at game time causing a 30-minute delay for the Wolves home opener.
The Panthers opened the season with a 50-0 blowout against Carrollton Creekview.
Shoemaker quarterback Mark Walker ran for a touchdown in the second quarter to help pull the Wolves within 8-7.
The Panthers answered with the next 28 points.
The Grey Wolves got the large crowd in attendance excited as senior quarterback Jaylin Dixon scrambled out of the pocket to complete a 40-yard pass to a wide-open Capel Glee.
Dixon then completed a 46-yard pass to senior receiver Claude Williams to put Shoemaker within 4 yards of a touchdown.
A false start penalty pushed the Grey Wolves back to the 9, but senior quarterback Walker was able to get into the right corner of the end zone from there.
Senior kicker Vance Brown’s extra point kick was good and Shoemaker trailed 8-7 in the middle of the second quarter.
Midlothian junior Logan Adams added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Panthers lead at 36-7.
The Grey Wolves are off next week before opening district competition on Sept. 20 at home at 7 p.m. against Temple.
