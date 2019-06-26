Summer is usually filled with camps for kids to enjoy, and some of those are sports camps to prepare athletes for the fall.
The Harker Heights High School Knights held a three-day summer volleyball camp this week for girls in grades first through eighth grades. The camp wrapped up Wednesday.
This year the camp was run by HHHS volleyball head coach Alina Wilder. This was her first year hosting the event, but it was not the first year that the event took place.
“This is my first year, but I believe Coach Guy had like two before this,” said Wilder.
Wilder stressed the importance of teaching the game of volleyball to the girls while they are young at the camp.
“It’s important for our girls to learn, not just the older girls but the younger ones as well, just so they can start their skills early. All sports are starting earlier,” Wilder said.
Their numbers have gone up significantly since last year. Last year 30 girls registered for the event, and this year their numbers nearly doubled with 58, according to Wilder.
Another thing that was stressed at the camp was the importance to have a love for the game.
“My first- and third-grade group, I want to keep that love for volleyball. To start touching the balls and looking at their older sisters and saying ‘Oh, I want to play volleyball too’. That’s why I opened it up to a younger group,” said Wilder.
Wilder had some help running the camp. She had four of her former players and volleyball coach Tracy Guy assisting her. Former players McKayla Flowers and Layla Yerry wanted to help at the camp because they both either have or want coaching experience.
“I am going to be going into the teaching and coaching realm, so it was a good opportunity for me to get in and try to be used to being in the coaching field,” Yerry said.
Flowers was happy to be there, too.
“I’ve coached before at Harker Heights Parks and Rec Center and reffed. I’m going off to college so coming back to help younger ones become better than me makes me happy,” Flowers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.