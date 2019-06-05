The Killeen police arrested a man on suspicion of drug possession. The man was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance weighing less than 1 gram.
On Monday, an officer made a routine traffic stop for an obscured temporary tag and defective brake light near the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue, according to the affidavit.
At the scene, the officer identified Phillip Austin Linton as the driver and observed a smell of fresh marijuana. Linton said the center console contained “just a little” marijuana. When the officer searched Linton, he said he found a small piece of plastic which contained a white crystal substance. Linton said he forgot he had it, according to the affidavit.
The officer observed a tin can which contained a small brown crystal rock. The officer tested the crystal substances with a reliable field testing kit, and they tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The crystals on Linton weighed 1 gram, and the crystals in the tin can weighed .2 grams.
Linton’s bail has been set at $50,000.
Other arraignments on Wednesday include:
Joseph Marquis Henry on a charge of possession of a controlled substance weighing less than 1 gram.
