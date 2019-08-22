The Killeen fire and police departments will see an increase in their budgets if the City Council approves them in September.
The city’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget has 70% of its $86.6 million general fund designated to public safety: 41% dedicated to police and 29% to fire.
The cost to taxpayers totals $57.8 million.
The fire and police budgets were discussed on Tuesday night during a City Council meeting as part of ongoing budget presentations.
Fire department
Along with reclassifying its leadership, the Killeen Fire Department is proposing to reinstate the position of a shift training captain.
The position is reflected in the proposed budget.
Other goals the department has for the next fiscal year include a plan to re-chassis three ambulances, build an emergency operations center and secure the outdoor warning system, which consists of sirens placed strategically throughout the city as a warning device to alert residents outdoors of imminent severe weather.
In an email to the Herald, Killeen Fire Department Chief Brian Brank broke down the figures of how much the projects will cost.
“We are estimating less than $650,000 pending final pricing (for the ambulances). The expenditure is budgeted in FY 2020 through Fleet Services,” Brank wrote. “The re-chassis method takes the patient compartment from an existing ambulance and placed into a new chassis or a new truck at a significant savings over purchasing new. This is usually done only one time.”
Brank added the estimate for the emergency operations center is $300,000 and were submitted as decision packages in the FY20 budget along with the proposed outdoor warning system, which is estimated at $55,000.
Police department
The Killeen Police Department has recently graduated 20 cadets in the last few months. Along with the new staff, the department is also joining forces with the Counterdrug Task Force to focus in on the most violent crimes and offenders. According to the department’s proposed $33.8 million budget, goals for FY20 include improving criminal investigations.
The majority of the department’s money comes from the general fund.
