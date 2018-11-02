A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a man on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he was accused of threatening a victim with a pocket knife.
Joshua Jermaine Brush, 17, of Killeen, was in Bell County Jail on Thursday on a $110,000 bond, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the report, the victim, a high school student, was walking back to school when Brush approached while brandishing a pocket knife. Brush pushed the victim to the ground and took a cellphone, according to the report.
A passerby reportedly stopped to help the victim and called 911. When responding officers located the suspect, they found Brush with the victim’s cellphone in his backpack.
Brush was booked into Bell County Jail on Oct. 14. He was indicted Wednesday.
Also indicted on Wednesday in Killeen were:
Xavier Breyon Doolittle on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Keyshawn Malik Johnnie on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4.
Richard Lee Gordon on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Timothy Gene Ware on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 or more grams but less than 200.
Antwon Dywon Harris on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Claborn Joiner on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Jeanie Diane Andrews on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a passenger.
Marcus Christopher Wayne Hanson on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Darell Lashoun Lawrence on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alex Gilbert Valentin-Montalvo on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Videll Leemeril Vieney on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
