Austin Ruiz, a Killeen optometrist and Harker Heights resident, was one of eight people appointed to the Brazos River Authority board of directors by Governor Greg Abbott.
Ruiz owns Killeen Vision Source in Killeen and is active in the community. He is a board member of the Central Texas Workforce Commission, a member of the Killeen Noon Lions Club and the Killeen food bank, according to a release from the governor.
He is also a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development, according to the release.
"The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the District and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams," the release said.
