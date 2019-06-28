To the Editor:
I believe the city should focus on attracting good employers to Killeen. That way residents with degrees or have different skills can find a job without having to commute to Austin or move.
Secondly, the city should focus on these rising property taxes every year with no relief in sight. This could be the reason rent is increasing throughout Killeen.
Lastly, we should focus on the homeless and water situation. The homeless are out in 100-plus-degree weather in their tent cities right now and there has been no relief for them.
The water seems to be a continuous problem as well. We need to put our efforts into fixing these issues so Killeen and its residents can continue to prosper.
I also want to make mention that we’ve had four homicides this year and I believe it is because of a deteriorating economy.
We need more small business here and more opportunities for people to make a decent living without crime and drugs.
Ray Beecham
Killeen
