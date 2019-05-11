Killeen Independent School District officials expect a lengthy board meeting Tuesday night.
Several items on the agenda could keep the board of trustees at district headquarters until midnight, said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
Items will include final prices on projects in the $426 million bond construction program, nearly 50 students for honors and recognitions and several closed-session items, including personnel and legal matters, according to Abbott.
The public portion of the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
