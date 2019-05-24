Armed with a warrant, Killeen police arrested a woman this week accused of driving while intoxicated with a child.
On Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of Pearl Drive to arrest Clara Roberts on a previous charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Justice of Peace Bill Cooke signed the affidavit for the arrest on May 8.
The incident happened in February, according to police reports, when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hallmark Avenue regarding a hit and run crash.
A woman stated to police that a black Ford Escape struck her vehicle, causing her to hit the back of another vehicle.
The witness then stated she saw the driver of the small SUV “with braids and dark clothing pulling a young man from the car,” after hitting a building.
While authorities were investigating the crash on-site, a 14-year-old boy approached the officer and stated his mother, later identified as Roberts, as the driver of the Escape.
Officers made contact with Roberts at her home and transported her to the crash site to conduct a standardized field sobriety test, but she “did not follow the officer’s orders.”
A search warrant was later granted to obtain Roberts’ blood, which resulted in .181 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, which is over the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content.
Her bond was set at $20,000.
As of Friday afternoon, Roberts was not in custody.
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.