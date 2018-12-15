1. Yes. The themes of bipartisanship and patriotism struck a chord with politicians.

2. Yes. The repeated references to honor, duty and selflessness should carry over.

3. No. Just as with Sen. John McCain’s funeral, the bipartisan spirit will fade.

4. No. It’s not the same Washington as in Bush’s day. Partisan fighting will resume.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether recent events will change the tone in D.C.

