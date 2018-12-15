Community members helped lay wreaths Saturday morning on veterans’ graves at the Killeen City Cemetery.
The ceremony at 11 a.m. included the playing of taps by a member of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division band and a speech given by John Del Rio, president of the Heart of Texas Bass Anglers, before nearly 50 who paid respect to several graves in the cemetery.
The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers is a nonprofit group founded in 1974 to support “catch and release” and encourage youth, veteran and military fishing in the Killeen-Fort Hood community. It started partnering with Wreaths Across America last year. This year, the American Heritage Girls Troops joined to support the event.
“Across the country, more than 1,500 memorial sites are gathered like this one as one nation to remember, honor and teach. We are all proud to be part of America made up of many people from many walks of life,” Del Rio said. “We can live in freedom without fear. We can worship as we see fit.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick was among those who helped lay wreaths cut from live trees. He spoke to those in attendance before they took to their task.
“This is also a celebration. It’s a celebration of those lives,” Kilpatrick said. “They gave their all. They gave freely. I commend each and every one of you for being here.”
Currently, there are 1,607 veterans buried in the Killeen City Cemetery, according to Del Rio. This year, about 220 wreaths were laid, Del Rio said the goal is to get at least 1,000 eventually.
Donations can be made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0451p. The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers accepts donations year-round for this event.
For additional information, contact waakilleen@gmail.com.
