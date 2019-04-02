The Killeen Independent School District Tuesday released a new rendering of its sixth high school to be.
The 450,000 square-foot campus, which will be located at the corner of Chaparral and Featherline Roads in south Killeen, is expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
It is funded by the voter-approved $426 million bond program. Although the campus was originally projected to cost upward to $171 million, Abbott said Tuesday the high school is anticipated to cost around $140 million when finished.
The yet-to-be-named school is said to be the largest in Killeen ISD history. KISD has four other traditional high schools and Early College High School at Fort Hood.
