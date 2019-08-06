The Lampasas City Council will host a public hearing before its meeting Monday about the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2020.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the council chambers, 405 S. Main St.
The total proposed budget has just under $28 million in total income and around $27.95 million in total expenses.
The net surplus will be $12,307.
The proposed tax rate according to the city in a release Tuesday will be around 39 cents per $100 valuation.
