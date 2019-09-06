To the Editor:
Having misspoken about Alabama being in the hurricane’s path, President Trump produced a fake map justifying his comment.
This is little stuff, but canceling his meeting with the prime minister of Denmark over a disparaging remark about wanting to buy Greenland is big stuff.
If Russia or China get Greenland’s natural resources because his ego was bruised, that is a big deal.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
