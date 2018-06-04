Upcoming events at area libraries in the next week:
KILLEEN Main Library
Crafternoon (teens), Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Story Time, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Story Time, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
LEGO Club, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
The Magik Theatre, Thursday, 10 a.m.
Story Time, Thursday, 11:30 a.m.
Crafternoon (kids), Thursday, 3 p.m.
Anime Afternoon, Friday, 3 p.m.
Spanish Language Story Time, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Cinema Saturday, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Killeen Copper Mountain Library
Story Time, Tuesday, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Anime Afternoon, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Story Time, Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Block Party, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
The Magik Theatre, Thursday, 10 a.m.
Anime Club, Thursday, 1 p.m.
Teen Time, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Crafternoon, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Monday Matinee, Monday, 2 p.m.
Harker Heights
Mother Goose on the Loose, Tuesday, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Tech Tuesday, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Big Truck Show, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Science Rocks!, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Toddler Time, Thursday, 9 a.m.
Story Time, Thursday, 10 a.m.
Reading Rovers, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Friday Morning Makers, Friday, 9 a.m.
Teen Pool Party, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the Carl Levin Outdoor Park pool
Paper Crafts Club, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Club, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Building Blocks Club, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Baby Steps, Monday, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Copperas Cove
Toddler Time, June 12, 10 a.m.
Medieval Combat and Crafts, June 12, 2 p.m.
Teen Group, June 13, 2 p.m.
Story Time, June 14, 10 a.m.
Wild Things Zoofari, June 14, 10 a.m.
