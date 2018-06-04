Upcoming events at area libraries in the next week:

KILLEEN Main Library

Crafternoon (teens), Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Story Time, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Story Time, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

LEGO Club, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

The Magik Theatre, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Story Time, Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Crafternoon (kids), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Anime Afternoon, Friday, 3 p.m.

Spanish Language Story Time, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Cinema Saturday, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Killeen Copper Mountain Library

Story Time, Tuesday, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Anime Afternoon, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Story Time, Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Block Party, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

The Magik Theatre, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Anime Club, Thursday, 1 p.m.

Teen Time, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Crafternoon, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Monday Matinee, Monday, 2 p.m.

Harker Heights

Mother Goose on the Loose, Tuesday, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Tech Tuesday, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Big Truck Show, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Science Rocks!, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Toddler Time, Thursday, 9 a.m.

Story Time, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Reading Rovers, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Friday Morning Makers, Friday, 9 a.m.

Teen Pool Party, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the Carl Levin Outdoor Park pool

Paper Crafts Club, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Club, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Building Blocks Club, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Baby Steps, Monday, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Copperas Cove

Toddler Time, June 12, 10 a.m.

Medieval Combat and Crafts, June 12, 2 p.m.

Teen Group, June 13, 2 p.m.

Story Time, June 14, 10 a.m.

Wild Things Zoofari, June 14, 10 a.m.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.