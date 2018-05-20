In celebration of a school year almost completed, Killeen Independent School District leaders saluted first-year teachers earlier this month during a New Teacher Induction celebration at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The “beginning of the end” is the way KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year Laura Young described the moment as she encouraged the school district’s new teachers as school hurtles toward conclusion May 31.
The event, which bookends a teacher induction celebration before the start of the school year, also served to honor this year’s KISD teacher of the year representatives from each individual school.
Those teachers entered the ballroom together along with fifth-grade Boys 2 Men Academy students from Haynes Elementary School serving as escort.
Superintendent John Craft and Assistant Superintendent Diana Miller congratulated the teachers. “It’s been a tremendous school year and we are proud of you,” Craft said.
“You made it through – almost,” Miller said to the knowing laughs of the audience filled with new teachers, as well as the seasoned mentor teachers, teachers of the year and school district administration leaders. “We want you to keep coming back.”
Following an inspiring choral performance from the Live Oak Ridge Middle School choir, most of the event served as encouragement and motivation celebrating the high calling of educating students.
Killeen ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Barton Jacques explained the kind of traits that set high-quality teachers apart.
The Harker Heights High School biology teacher used portions of a slam poet’s creative memorial to teachers.
When asked how much a teacher really makes, he said a teacher makes students work hard, serve detention when necessary, question complex ideas, read, write, spell correctly and show their work in math problems.
Teachers also take the time to point out students’ successes and even call parents to report noble acts like standing up for peers.
“Teachers,” he said, “make a difference.”
About 450 teachers new to KISD began the induction process in August with a celebratory introduction to the district and several days of professional development.
They met with master teachers throughout the school year.
Those who choose to follow the call to teach “make a decision to be part of something bigger,” Jacques said. “You decide to make a difference in the life of children.”
He named significant teachers in his life from elementary school to college and current KISD administrators challenging him to continual improvement.
“I’m humbled to be among such gifted and talented teachers,” he said, standing between sections of the current teacher of the year candidates. The district will reveal its new teachers of the year in a ceremony May 24.
Though teaching is a challenge, Jacques said, the techniques the best teachers employ are not a mystery. First, he said, they take a wide view of success that goes beyond academic performance to the demands of real-world challenges.
Outstanding teachers also consider their method of content presentation and challenge themselves to improve delivery like actors knowing their lines.
Top teachers also maintain high performance standards and accept accountability for their students’ successes and take the time to understand what motivates their students to succeed.
“It is possible to educate all students,” he said, “if we are motivated to do it.”
Finally, considering what he hoped his own students would remember about their teachers years from now, Jacques quoted the Biblical fruits of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
