Just before the end of a school year and the end of high school, Shoemaker High School seniors took a nostalgic walk through elementary and middle school hallways.
For the third year, the class set to graduate celebrated with schools in their attendance zone in hallway parades that fired up younger students and honored the seniors dressed in dark blue caps and gowns.
About 160 Shoemaker seniors took buses recently to Live Oak Ridge Middle School and Willow Springs, Haynes and Clear Creek elementary schools, where they walked through hallways to the cheers of younger peers and admiring teachers. Those same seniors graduated during a ceremony Saturday night.
“For our students, it’s motivation,” said Live Oak Ridge Principal Wanda Stidom. “It shows them the light at the end of the tunnel. If they work hard, they can do their senior walk, too.”
Many middle school and elementary school students held banners of congratulations.
At Willow Springs, a group of kindergarten students wore their own caps and gowns.
“In a way, it’s nerve-wracking,” said Shoemaker senior Crystal Kinsinger, commenting on the walk and her upcoming graduation. “I’m so used to high school and now I’m headed to the real world. There’s a new life ahead of me.”
Shoemaker High School Assistant Principal Takeisha Albertie started the senior walk tradition for the school. She walked along with the seniors and also felt the joy and the emotion, as she captured her own images of the moment.
“This gives our future Grey Wolves something to aspire to,” she said referencing the students who could continue on to Shoemaker in coming years.
“The seniors are walking the halls of their past, remembering the progress they made to get here,” she said. “It’s a sense of accomplishment for them, it’s a time of excitement and it’s an opportunity to reflect.”
At Willow Springs, the seniors stepped onto a red carpet made of construction paper as they began their walk into the front door of the school.
“I think they’re adorable,” said Shoemaker senior Charlene Shepherd. “It’s a blessing. I’m looking forward to graduation. This gives them all an opportunity to look forward to graduation and encourages them to stay in school.”
Senior Jayda Sitler said the outpouring of attention made her feel like a celebrity. “I’m stressful and I’m happy,” she said.
Willow Springs fifth-grader Carly Palacios cheered along with her peers for all the blue-gowned seniors and was especially excited to cheer on her sister, Camarin Palacios, part of the Shoemaker Class of 2018.
“I think it was cool,” the fifth-grader said. “We don’t usually see students from higher grade levels coming through. I hope they keep thriving. That’s what makes you successful.”
