The Killeen/Fort Hood Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council presented more than $40,000 in scholarships to area seniors May 6. This is the 15th year NPHC has done this for area students.
Known as the Divine Nine, the NPHC is made up of nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities. There are five fraternities (Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Beta Sigma, Omega Psi Phi, and Iota Phi Theta) and four sororities (Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho).
Delise Coleman, Killeen/Fort Hood NPHC president, described the organizations as “action-charged” and “community-oriented,” and noted they fundraise throughout the year in order to provide the scholarships for graduating seniors.
Melvin Brown, scholarship chairman for Omega Psi Phi, said they were giving out a dozen $1,000 scholarships.
“We like to spread it around,” he said.
One of those recipients was Carlo Davis Jr., who will graduate from Red Oak High School with his high school diploma and an associate degree in criminal justice from Navarro College.
His father, Carlo Davis Sr., said though they live in Harker Heights, he just returned from Iraq on Wednesday; and Carlo Jr. lived in the Red Oak district during his absence. The elder Davis said in addition to his son’s already impressive list of accomplishments, Carlo Davis Jr. is also very active in community service and is a member of the Knights of Pythagoras.
“I am just so proud of him,” Davis Sr. said.
Carlo Davis Jr. said as for his future plans, he wants to wait a bit to decide what to do with the rest of his life. “I want to weigh out my different options,“ he said.
Another recipient was Myra Simon, of Shoemaker High School, who will receive her high school diploma and an associate degree from the Texas Bioscience Institute at her graduation ceremony Saturday.
She said she will be going to the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall, where she plans to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist. “I want to give comfort to my community,” she said. “I appreciate that everyone here is mostly African-American, I appreciate seeing all of us are getting money to go on to do something better with our lives, to go far.”
