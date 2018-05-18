The Girl Scouts of Central Texas honored five area women and one workplace at the annual Women of Distinction dinner Thursday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
More than 200 people composed of Girl Scout troops, event sponsors and friends attended the program led by emcee Chelsea Edwards, a KWTX-TV reporter. The five women honored were chosen for their contributions to the community through their various vocations and were selected by a planning committee with the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, or GSCT.
“These ladies are leaders, they are mentors to our girls, and they’re an inspiration to our girls as well,” said Erika Holland, chief development officer of the GSCT.
“It’s also a great time for them to learn how we’re making an impact locally and how they can support the Girl Scouts as well.”
During the presentations, the GSCT launched its campaign to raise $50,000 for a new roof and windows for the Killeen Service Center on Lake Road, which houses meetings for troops and a place for other Girl Scout gatherings. They were able to raise $4,630 by the end of the night from donations.
Honoree Miranda Lugo was chosen as the Rising Star for her work with the Boys & Girls Club and the Belton Christian Youth Center.
“It’s probably the best honor of my life besides being a mother,” said Lugo, who is also a Girl Scout alumna.
Joan Manning, president of the Copperas Cove Board of Trustees, was honored for her 22 years of service to CCISD and volunteer work with organizations like the Salvation Army, Hope Pregnancy Center, and Eastside Baptist Church.
Manning made an emotional expression of gratitude to her family, including her brother and his wife who came from Spokane, Washington, to watch her accept her award.
Marilyn Krumnow, administrative assistant for the superintendent at Temple ISD, was also honored for her 42 years of working for TISD, as well as her volunteer work with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Catholic Life Insurance.
“It’s a blessing to me and I’m humbled by it,” said Krumnow, who also encouraged the Girl Scouts in the audience to keep pursuing their dreams, upon acceptance of her award.
Beverly Luedke, of Rosebud, was honored for her volunteerism with Temple ISD, United Way, and Rotary Club of Temple South and has received many awards for her work.
“I just want to be the light for someone else,” she said during an introductory video.
Honoree Vickie Mitchell, of Clifton, has served in volunteer roles for local festivals, worked with Bosque County in various roles, her church, as well Rock Bottom Outreach, an organization to help those with addiction.
“What an evening. What a Girl Scout evening,” said Mitchell during her speech. “It makes me wonder why any girl would want to be a Boy Scout.”
Presentations by various Girl Scouts from the Central Texas area shared reasons with the audience about why the organization is important in their lives, and how it promotes important life skills, like innovation and leadership.
Also honored as a Workplace of Distinction was Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, which provides services to help job applicants in their skills and job search, among other things to help support businesses.
Honorees in recent years have included local women like Marlene DiLillo of Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Harker Heights Councilmember Jody Nicholas, and Hilary Shine, spokesperson for the city of Killeen.
