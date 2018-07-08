Community leaders, Club Kids, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas board members gathered south of Killeen last week to celebrate the grand opening of the Friends of Parrie Haynes Nature Center — a 15-station outdoor classroom for Boys & Girls Club members to use this summer during trips to day camp at the ranch.
In 2016, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas — a family of seven individual community Boys & Girls Clubs in Copperas Cove, Falls County, Gatesville, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Killeen, Lampasas, and Waco — signed a 25-year operating lease with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for Parrie Haynes Ranch.
Originally home to the Haynes family cattle operation, the 4,500-acre ranch was donated to the Orphans of Texas by the Haynes family in the mid-20th century and was left largely underutilized until the early 2000s.
In 2003, the use of the property began to expand with the installation of a multicabin 100-plus person campsite by the C5 Youth Foundation of Texas.
This summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas will host an average of 30 club members per day from Copperas Cove, Falls County, Gatesville, Georgetown, Harker Heights, Killeen, Lampasas, and Waco from June through August for an opportunity to experience the great outdoors during “Day Camp at The Ranch.”
Day camp activities include an archery range; high and low ropes courses; hiking trails; study of native Texas trees, plants and wildlife; canoeing and fishing; learning camping basics, survival skills and first aid.
Club members will also have the opportunity to explore the largest live oak tree on public land in the Texas.
The nature center, a product of hundreds of volunteer hours from the Friends of Parrie Haynes, represents the first of many Boy & Girls Clubs of Central Texas driven additions to the ranch.
“The potential to develop and build new opportunities for our youth experience the beauty of the Haynes family’s property is limitless,” said recently retired Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas CEO Jon Charles. “Our priority will always be to preserve the natural beauty of the ranch, but we are also actively planning to add new assets for club youth such as a multiuse garden and a new stand-alone shelter cabin area.”
For more information about opportunities at Parrie Haynes Ranch go to bgctx.org or contact Daniel Hall, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas vice president of resource development, at dhall@bgctx.org.
