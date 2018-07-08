Alka-Seltzer tablets were in big demand during a recent College for Kids class at Central Texas College, but not for upset stomachs. Instead, the effervescent antacid medication was being used for a science experiment dubbed “Bathroom Backyard Kitchen.” “We’re doing two experiments today,” explained longtime College for Kids instructor Nilka Evans, as a group of eight elementary school-age boys and girls played games of Heads-Up, Seven-Up, and Simon Says, under the direction of student assistant Phoenix Roberts. “One is going to be creating a lava lamp, with three ingredients only: Coca Cola, vegetable oil, and Alka-Seltzer.
“The seltzer inside with the coke makes a reaction. The oil and the coke don’t mix, of course, and so the bubbles will go up and down, like a lava lamp.
“The next experiment will be Elephant Toothpaste. Made out of peroxide, a little bit of dishwashing liquid, a little bit of food coloring. We’ll shake it up, and it will react, and come out like toothpaste.
“Most of my classes are chemistry-based, so we always are focusing on chemical reactions.”
With that, Evans began introducing the day’s lesson to a remarkably attentive group of young students. A short video presentation showed the process of making actual lava lamps, and then it was the kids’ turn.
Evans and Roberts handed out plastic water bottles, with instructions to remove the label, and wait for the next step. Bottles crackled as little hands carefully peeled off the paper, which was then discarded in a large trash can in front of the room. Next, Roberts went around one by one, filling each bottle roughly halfway with cola.
“Do not shake your bottles,” Evans said, keeping close watch on the proceedings. “Understood?”
“Yes, ma’am,” came a chorus of replies.
“Patience is very important for today’s activity, so thank you for waiting,” Evans added.
A measure of cooking oil was then carefully poured into each bottle, some of it spilling down the sides here and there.
“My hands are oily,” Michaela Brown exclaimed, as Evans gave final instructions.
“Eyes on me,” she said. “I need you to listen. Are you listening? Miss Phoenix will now hand you an Alka-Seltzer. Remember, this is a medicine that you should not and cannot take. If we catch you putting it in your mouth, you will immediately be removed from the classroom and sent home. So if you want to stay, follow the rules. Understand?”
“Yes, ma’am.”
With that, one Alka-Seltzer tablet was handed out to each student, and the grown-ups helped the youngsters break them into small pieces, with instructions given to add one piece at a time, to avoid an over-reaction and quick end to the experiment — not to mention creating a mess with “lava” overflowing the bottles and spreading across the work tables.
As tiny pieces of antacid were dropped into bottles, the anticipated chemical reactions began, as excited chatter filled the room, and more pieces were added.
“It looks like a volcano, with stuff coming out of it,” said Ethan Merton, who was attending the class with his brother, Luke.
College for Kids is an annual program hosted by CTC’s Continuing Education department for kids 3 years to high school-age.
An array of courses are offered each year, including parent and child yoga; American sign language; group beginning guitar; public speaking; introduction to resumes, applications and job interviews; basic food preparation; grilling essentials for kids; robotics; baby-sitter training; introduction to computer programming; arts and crafts; life skills; and exercise.
The program this year began the first week in June, and continues throughout July and into the first of August.
For more information on class schedules and registration, go to www.ctcd.edu.ce, or call 254-526-1586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.