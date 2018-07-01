Little Gavin Gibson stood patiently waiting for his turn to go elbows deep into a bowl of gooey cornstarch mixed with bubble bath soap, and when he finally got the chance to dive in, he was all smiles.
“I’m never taking this off!” Gavin said, as the pink “sudsy goop” coated his hands and forearms during a science experiment at Central Texas College’s College for Kids, an annual program offered by the Continuing Education department for children 3 years old to high school-age.
On this day, instructor Nilka Evans was leading a group of seven boys and girls through a science class called, “Sudsy Goop,” to examine the effects of combining cornstarch and bubble bath soap.
The young students learned about such terms as “suspension,” which occurred when the cornstarch and bubble bath soap were combined and then mixed thoroughly by hand; and how molecules come together, and then break apart.
“The goal is to try to make it as smooth as possible,” Evans explained, before class started. “Water mixed with cornstarch makes like a film that is hard to break, but once they put their hands in, it sort of melts. If you hit it with your fist, it is just like you’re hitting a desk. But once it touches your hand, it just melts.
“We did the same thing on Monday using water, so that is when they actually started learning about molecules breaking up. This time, we are using bubble bath.”
While Evans set up work stations at the front of the CTC classroom and wrote the day’s learning objective on the board, her assistant for the day, Luis Vargas Tamayo, led the kids through a warmup game of Heads Up, Seven Up.
When everything was ready, the students took their seats and listened as the instructor explained the sequence of events.
“We will work in partners,” she said. “Who remembers what we did on Monday?”
“We did goop, and we used cornstarch and water, and when you touched it, it melted,” one student offered brightly.
“What happened when you held it?” Evans followed.
“It was gooey, and it was dripping.”
“That’s right,” Evans said, smiling and nodding her head. “OK, now, does anybody like pancakes?”
Lots of hands were raised high in the air.
“Today, you’re going to feel the consistency of pancake mix. Do you know what that feels like? If you don’t, we will help you.”
With that, students gathered at a pair of long tables, set up end-to-end and covered in newspaper, to start hand-mixing cornstarch with bubble bath soap in large plastic bowls.
As the two materials combined, Evans and Tamayo moved around, adding this and adjusting that, to help achieve the proper consistency.
Students then chose a shade of food coloring to add to the mix, and the fun — and a little learning — continued.
“Miss Evans, I think we need more cornstarch,” Audrey Matlock said, as she and partner Stella Foster swirled and scrunched a large batch of goop.
“Miss Evans, can I give you a high-five?” asked one student, leading to a chorus of requests for the teacher to slap everyone’s drippy, goop-covered hands. She cheerfully declined.
College for Kids continues through much of the summer. Upcoming classes include arts and crafts, science, robotics, cooking, languages, computers and engineering. I
July classes include We Do Robotics; Applnventor Coding Camp for Girls; Chemistry Lab Rats; Sea Quest; DIY Jewelry; Basic Food Preparation II; Animal Heroes and Slippery Slime Science.
Other classes coming up soon are Parent and Child Yoga; Backyard and Kitchen Magic; Temperature, Water and Weather … Oh My!; The Environment and You; and Making Music.
For more information on class schedules and registration, go to www.ctcd.edu.ce, or call the Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.