Five Copperas Cove High School Junior ROTC cadets took to the skies of Central Texas and learned what it is like to be at the helm of multimillion-dollar aircraft thanks to a partnership between the local school district and Fort Hood.
Members of the CCHS Junior ROTC Bulldog Battalion expressed an interest in a carrier in military aviation and were invited by Eric Csizmesia, chief of the Flight Simulation Division at Hood Army Airfield, to experience first-hand the rigors of flight.
Csizmesia and two of his instructors walked the cadets through takeoff, a flight over Coppers Cove and Killeen, and landing both at Hood Army Airfield and Gray Army Airfield in a both CH-47 and UH-60 simulators all while explaining the systems and instruments and flight fundamentals.
For CCHS Junior ROTC cadets Col. Allan Whelchez-Colon, 1st Sgt. Joel Nace, Maj. Keven Fuentes, 1st Sgt. Levi Gamo and 2nd Lt. Austin Perry, it was an experience they would not soon forget.
“My flight simulator experience was one of the most unique and fun moments that I have ever participated in,” said Welchez-Colon who serves as the Bulldog Battalion commander. “As a student pilot, this was a beneficial addition to my views towards aviation.”
CCHS has one of the largest Junior ROTC battalions in the area and is a top 10 percent battalion, meaning more than 10 percent of the student body participates in the Junior ROTC program.
With more than 2,000 students at CCHS, the Bulldog Battallion is composed of more than 200 members, many looking for active-duty military service.
“My experience with the flight simulator was very educational. It taught me valuable life lessons like how to deal with pressure in a stressful situations, while also teaching me fundamentals of helicopter flight,” Nace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.