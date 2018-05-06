The great part about spending 40 years in education in the same school district is seeing the result of your efforts.
Leon and Phyllis Rosen have accumulated 40 years each in their Killeen ISD education careers — 80 years together. They have been married 36 years.
The KISD board of trustees recently honored employees with 30, 35 and 40 years of service to the school system.
Leon Rosen was a physical education teacher 23 years before becoming an attendance officer, a job he has kept the past 17 years.
During a 42-year education career, Phyllis Rosen said she has taught at every level from pre-kindergarten through high school.
Currently, she is the administrator over programs that serve students in foster care and those who meet the federal guidelines for homelessness. She is also principal of the campus at Metroplex Hospital.
“I hope it means I have positively influenced the lives of children,” she said of reaching the four-decade milestone in education.
“We love the kids,” she said of herself and her husband and their continued work in education. “We love the people we work with and that we get to see kids grow up. It’s nice to see kids become adults.”
Another couple, Thomas and Colleen Tedford, each received awards for 30 years of service. He is a teacher at Harker Heights Elementary School and she is the librarian at Meadows Elementary School.
Superintendent John Craft thanked the long-standing employees for their continued work with students and pointed out that it is teamwork among a variety of employers that makes the school district successful.
He pointed out that the list of honorees represented a combined 1,345 years of service.
Employees honored for 40 years included Teresa Connell, Leon Rosen, Phyllis Rosen and Erma Webb.
Employees honored for 35 years included Paula Boales, Deborah Brown, Sandra Forsythe, Cecelia Foster, David King, Barry McGinnis, Viriginia Moore and Avery Nunn.
Employees honored for 30 years included Rona Anderson, Kelly Berg, Larry Brazzil, Paula Carpenter, Kenneth Casey, Lois Childers, Sandra Corn, Jeffrey Corrigan, George Ellis, Maria Flores, Beth Hammack-Danley, James Hull, Julia McComack, Nezzie Moffett, Beverly Patterson, Debra Patterson, Rosa Pereira, Susan Perrine, Maryann Ramos, Virginia Sines, Brigette Sparks, Wendy Stork, Colleen Tedford, Thomas Tedford, Terry Teston, Colette Torres, Richard Vail and Don Webster.
