Clements/Parsons Elementary School Librarian Robin Spencer loves to read. Even more, she loves that her students learn to love to read even more.
Spencer, who runs libraries in two different wings at the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s largest elementary school for more than 800 students, was selected as a presenter at the Texas Library Association Conference in Dallas.
Spencer presented how Clements/Parsons Elementary and CCISD use the database, PebbleGo, for research.
“It was an honor to be asked to present to colleagues the great uses of PebbleGo as an elementary research tool,” said Spencer, who was a finalist in the Capstone contest and received free books for her campus as a result.
Spencer, along with three other district librarians, attended the TLA conference that provides professional development for librarians.
Teresa Garrett, Martin Walker Elementary librarian, attended sessions about parent and community involvement.
“This is an area I would like to improve in my library. One outlined summer reading programs that addressed ‘summer slide,’” Garrett said. “Another session was about family engagement and again, there were practical and innovative ideas to try. One thing that is always entertaining is getting to see and visit with authors. Seeing authors and learning about their works allows me to match great books to the students that need and want them.”
Cristine Ragland, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary librarian, went to the Poetry Roundup. Attendees received several poetry books to add to their library collections. This was beneficial as teachers seek out poetry for classroom use as support for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test preparation in relation to the revised Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.
Sandra Carswell, the S.C. Lee Junior High School librarian, attended sessions on project-based learning.
“I learned how to repackage research projects to engage students and weave inquiry into read a-louds and assignments. This strategy will enhance my information literacy lessons and promote a lifelong inquiry mindset in our students,” Carswell said. “In ‘We Are Made by History: Historical Fiction for YA,’ author Linda Sue Park brought up the topic of ‘fake news’ among primary sources used in research for books, reminding us to evaluate all information sources.”
