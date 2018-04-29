COPPERAS COVE — If you asked the average adult what a diorama was, would he or she know? First-graders at House Creek Elementary School definitely know now that they have completed their own shoe box dioramas of their favorite animals.
The project met the requirements of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills. Students were allowed to pick any animal and research more information on it, which required them to gather evidence from available sources. Students were also required to use text features in age appropriate reference works to locate information
“I picked the porcupine because it is my favorite animal and they have quills to protect itself,” Auden Martinez said.
Students had to find out whether their animals ate grass and leaves or if they ate other small animals. The students had to get information on whether their animals were a predator or prey. Each student came up with different facts to use in a presentation for the class. Students knew information about the habitats their animals of choice lived in and they created their dioramas down to the most meticulous details.
Student Rylan Smith learned about penguins living in Antarctica.
“My favorite part was cutting the foam because I got to use it as ice, but gluing the penguins was hard because I had to hold a hot glue gun and be careful,” Smith said.
As a final TEKS requirement, students used comprehension skills to listen attentively to their classmates as they presented their projects, improving their public speaking skills and building their self-confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.